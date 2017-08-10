Sign in with your existing account
1st Black Flight Attendant Set to Receive Award
By
jojooneal95
Star 945 Blog
A special shout out and much respect due to Patricia Murphy who lives in Winter Park.
She’s receiving the Bessie Coleman Legacy Award Thursday for being the 1st Black Flight Attendant. She joined Delta Airlines
in 1966, and retired in 2001 after 35 years.
Congratulations Patricia Murphy!
Read more about how she was treated by both passengers and pilots back in the day:
http://bit.ly/2usm3Uh
