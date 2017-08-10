Now Playing
Posted: August 10, 2017

1st Black Flight Attendant Set to Receive Award

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

A special shout out and much respect due to Patricia Murphy who lives in Winter Park.

She’s receiving the Bessie Coleman Legacy Award Thursday for being the 1st Black Flight Attendant. She joined Delta Airlines in 1966, and retired in 2001 after 35 years.

Congratulations Patricia Murphy!

Read more about how she was treated by both passengers and pilots back in the day: http://bit.ly/2usm3Uh

 

 

 


