Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 25, 2017

2017 BET Awards Nominees/Winners

Comments

Related

View Larger
2017 BET Awards Nominees/Winners
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Recording artist Lacrae attends the EMI GRAMMY After-Party at Milk Studios on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
View Larger
2017 BET Awards Nominees/Winners
OKEECHOBEE, FL - MARCH 04: Solange performs during the Okeechobee Music Festival on March 4, 2017 in Okeechobee, Florida. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
View Larger
2017 BET Awards Nominees/Winners
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Serena Williams of the United States poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the 2017 Women's Singles Australian Open Championship at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
View Larger
2017 BET Awards Nominees/Winners
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 15: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors holds up the Larry O'Brien Trophy during the Victory Parade and Rally on June 15, 2017 in Oakland, California at The Henry J. Kaiser Convention. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
View Larger
2017 BET Awards Nominees/Winners
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Recording artist Lacrae attends the EMI GRAMMY After-Party at Milk Studios on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
View Larger
2017 BET Awards Nominees/Winners
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Serena Williams of the United States poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the 2017 Women's Singles Australian Open Championship at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)
View Larger
2017 BET Awards Nominees/Winners
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 15: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors holds up the Larry O'Brien Trophy during the Victory Parade and Rally on June 15, 2017 in Oakland, California at The Henry J. Kaiser Convention. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
View Larger
2017 BET Awards Nominees/Winners

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

 

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

 

Video of the Year

 

 

Video Director of the Year

 

 

Album of the Year

 

Best Actress

 

Best Actor

 

Dr.Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae

Centric Award

Solange – Cranes in the Sky

 

Youngstars Award

 

Best Movie 

 

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation