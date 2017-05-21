Now Playing
Posted: May 21, 2017

2017 Billboard Awards Winners

2017 Billboard Awards Winners
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS)
2017 Billboard Awards Winners
2017 Billboard Awards Winners
2017 Billboard Awards Winners
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Travis Greene attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
2017 Billboard Awards Winners
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS)
2017 Billboard Awards Winners
2017 Billboard Awards Winners
2017 Billboard Awards Winners
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Travis Greene attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
2017 Billboard Awards Winners

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

 

Top Female Artist 

Beyonce

Top R&B Artist

Beyonce

Top Touring Artist

Beyonce

 

Top R&B Album

Beyonce- Lemonade

Top R&B Touring Artist

Beyonce

 

Top Gospel Album

Tamela Mann – One Way

 

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

 

Top Gospel Song

Travis Greene – Made a Way

 

 


