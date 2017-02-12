Now Playing
Posted: February 12, 2017

2017 Grammy Award Winners

2017 Grammy Award Winners
2017 Grammy Award Winners
2017 Grammy Award Winners
2017 Grammy Award Winners
2017 Grammy Award Winners
2017 Grammy Award Winners
2017 Grammy Award Winners

Stay updated with STAR 94.5  throughout the entire Grammy Award Show !

 

Solange Knowles- Best R&B Performance

Maxwell  – Best R&B Song

 

Lalah Hthaway- Best R&B Album

Beyonce- Best Music Video

Kirk Franklin- Best Gospel Album- Losing My Religion

The Color Purple- Best Musical Theater Album


