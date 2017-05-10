ABC’S ‘SCANDAL’ WILL END AFTER SEASON 7

ABC has reportedly chosen an end date for “Scandal.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network is expected to announce at next week’s upfront presentation that the Shonda Rhimes drama starring Kerry Washington will wrap for good following its previously-announced seventh season.

ABC, producers ABC Studios and Shondaland declined comment.

In its current sixth season, the drama is averaging a 3.7 among the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 11.1 million total viewers with seven days of delayed viewing, according to THR. That ranks as broadcast TV’s sixth among adults under 50 and 11th among total viewers.

According to THR, Rhimes has been vocal about the show’s uncertain future in the country’s current political climate. “I used to know how it ended, and then Donald Trump was elected,” Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter during an interview for its 100th episode. “We had a destination, and I don’t know if that’s our destination anymore.”

Rhimes, meanwhile, has two pilots currently in contention at ABC for the 2016-17 season: Romeo and Juliet follow-up “Still Star-Crossed” — which is currently in production in Spain and Shondaland’s first comedy pilot — which is written by “Scandal” co-star Scott Foley (Jake).