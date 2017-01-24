Now Playing
Posted: January 24, 2017

Academy Award Nominees Revealed

Academy Award Nominees Revealed
Academy Award Nominees Revealed

The Academy has announced the Oscar nominations and there is some flava on the list. “Hidden Figures” and “Fences” are both up for Best Picture.

Denzel has been nominated for Best Actor for his role in “Fences.”

In the Best Supporting Actress Category it’s Viola Davis for “Fences,” Octavia Spencer for “Hidden Figures,” and Naomie Harris for “Moonlight.”

Congratulations to all the nominees. See the full list: http://bit.ly/1mb1geQ

 

We’ll see what happens on Oscar Sunday, February 26th.

 

 


