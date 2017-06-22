Sign in with your existing account
After Seeing His Son Cry, This Father’s Heartfelt Words Made The Difference
By
andrechannel
Star 945 Blog
A Father’s love for his son is undeniably a strong. Many times it’s easy to become frustrated with our children and voice that frustration when instead they may need comfort.
While practicing in the driveway of their home, this child becomes emotional because he just could not get it right. When he began to cry, his father steps in and what happens next is touching….
Patience and love goes a long way with our kids. Share this video to salute this Father & encourage patience with all of our children.
