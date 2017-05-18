Now Playing
Posted: May 18, 2017

At Age 55, It’s Still “Hammer Time!”

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

MC Hammer’s still got it, even at age 55! He recently posted an early morning dance warm-up on social media.

He’s proving that you still….”Can’t Touch This!” Why? Because he is indeed…”Too Legit to Quit!”

Take a look: http://bit.ly/2qAfmOv

 

 


