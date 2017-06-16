Sign in with your existing account
Agent injured in shooting throws first pitch at congressional baseball game
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
To everyone’s surprise, US Capitol Police Special Agent Daniel Bailey took the mound at this year’s Congressional Baseball Game and threw the ceremonial first pitch.
Bailey is still on crutches, but threw out the first pitch anyway. He was greeted by — and exited to — roars of applause.
He was injured in yesterday’s shooting at a practice for today’s game in Alexandria, Virginia.
He and two other US Capitol Police special agents Crystal Griner and Henry Cabrera — were assigned to the security detail of Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R, LA-01).
Their actions yesterday morning have been celebrated for saving lives and preventing a shooting from becoming a massacre.
Special Agent Crystal Griner and Rep. Steve Scalise remain hospitalized.
