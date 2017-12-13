Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: December 13, 2017

Alabama Democrat Doug Jones Defeats Roy Moore at the Polls

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

During a special election yesterday, Alabama voters elected the state’s first Democratic U.S. Senator in 25 years when they chose Doug Jones to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Read the twitter reactions and see why #ThankYouAlabama was trending yesterday:

http://bit.ly/2AC4g3P

 

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation