Posted: August 16, 2017

All State Tom Joyner Family Reunion 

Facts and Highlights 

Comments

By Jasmine Hankins

                                                                                                            Concerts 

                                             

                                                         Maxwell

                                             Morris Day & the Time

                                        Cameo Ft. Larry Blackmon

                                                  Fred Hammond 

                                                   Willie Moore Jr.

                                           The Williams Brothers 

                                                                

                                                      Fam Fest                                                           

                                 From the Cast of Living Single 

                                                     Kim Coles

                                                    TC Carson 

                                               John Henton 

                         From the Cast of What's Happening
Ernest 'Raj' Thomas

                                           Danielle ‘Dee’ Spencer

                               From the Cast of Family Matters

                                                 Darius McCray

                                                Darius McCray
Kellie Williams
ALLSTATE FAMILY EXPO (OPEN DAILY)

 

This year’s Expo will feature the following zones:

       College & Community Zone • Health & Beauty Zone

                          Kids & Teen Zone • Retail Zone

                Arts & Culture Zone • Entertainment Zone

               The Authors’ Pavilion: “Sybil’s Book Corner”

                  Entertainment Zone • Autograph Zone

*Zones Subject to Change

RESORT HIGHLIGHTS

The Gaylord's many attractions and 
amenities include:

Adult only resort style pool

Cypress Springs Family Fun Water Park

The Coquina Lawn 

Relâche Spa & Salon – 20% off for registered guests 

6 restaurants | Wi-Fi

Thursday: 

     
  • Allstate Welcome Reception
    •  
  • Guest Registration
    •  
  • Chicken and Waffles
    •  
  • Allstate Family Expo Open 
    •  
  • Kickoff Party and Concert

Friday:

     
  • Tom Joyner Sky Show® Live Broadcast (6am-10am)
    •  
  • Universal Studios + Family BBQ
    •  
  • Allstate Family Expo – 

College Day + Seminars/Performances 

     
  • Kids Nite Out
    •  
  • Teen Party
    •  
  • Concerts
    •  
  • After Parties and Late Night Comedy

Saturday:

     
  • Breakfast at Gaylord Palms
    •  
  • Allstate Family Expo, Morning Fitness & Seminars/Performances 
    •  
  • Family Dinner
    •  
  • Concerts
    •  
  • After Parties and Late Night Comedy Shows

Sunday: 

     
  • Breakfast at Gaylord Palms
    •  
  • All Day Gospel Explosion 
    •  
  • Allstate Family Expo 
    •  
  • Denny’s presents Family Game Night

Comments

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
