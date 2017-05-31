Now Playing
Posted: May 31, 2017

Alleged gunman at Orlando International Airport arrested following massive police presence

Alleged gunman at Orlando International Airport arrested following massive police presence

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

An armed man at the Orlando International Airport was taken into custody Tuesday night after a nearly three-hour standoff with police, authorities said.

Dozens of police officers responded to Orlando International Airport for reports of a gunman in the parking garage, officials said.

The Orlando Police Department said the suspect was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Earlier, a rental car employee told WFTV he heard what sounded like gunfire, but no shots had been fired, airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said.

Images posted on social media showed a heavy police presence in the area and passengers were worried about missing flights. The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted that all roads to the airport were shut down, with “zero exceptions.” Authorities warned people to stay in their vehicles and away from law enforcement officers.

Earlier this year, authorities say an Alaska man killed five people inside a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.


