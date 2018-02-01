Now Playing
Posted: February 01, 2018

Amazing African American Inventors

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Welcome to Black History Month!

Meet some amazing African American Inventors like Thomas L. Jennings, the first African American to receive a U.S. patent, and Dr. Shirley Jackson, a theoretical physicist who helped develop technologies that led to the portable fax, the touch tone telephone, fiber optic cables, and more.

Take a look:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/xyw0t1n4yt2w28h/Meet%20Some%20Amazing%20African%20American%20Inventors.MP4?dl=0

 

