Posted: January 25, 2018

Amazon Removes Racist “Slavery Themed” Ad

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Here we go again with another company promoting offensive words printed on clothing.

One of Amazon’s vendors was selling apparel with the words “Slavery Gets Sh_t Done” printed on clothing and other merchandise, even baby bibs!

Apparently there’s no vetting process for Amazon vendors. They’ve since removed the ad but the damage has already been done.

Read the full story:

http://bit.ly/2E58vDv

 

