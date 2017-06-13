Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 13, 2017

American Idol Auditions Coming to Orlando in August

Comments

Related

View Larger
American Idol Auditions Coming to Orlando in August
View Larger
American Idol Auditions Coming to Orlando in August
View Larger
American Idol Auditions Coming to Orlando in August
View Larger
American Idol Auditions Coming to Orlando in August

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

“American Idol” has announced its audition cities for season 16, which will air next year on ABC.

Warm up those vocal cords and get ready to show ’em what you workin’ wit! LOL! The east auditions are coming to Orlando August 17th.

Best wishes!

Get the details and see the full list of locations: http://bit.ly/2rr1IMz

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation