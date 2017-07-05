Now Playing
Posted: July 05, 2017

TI and Tiny Back on Track?

TI and Tiny Back on Track?
TI and Tiny Back on Track?

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

From the looks of it, it seems that TI and Tiny may be back on track.

During the Xscape performance, each member had their husband on stage singing to them, including Tiny, who recently went through public trouble in her marriage and even had some of the drama spill over into the “T.I and Tiny: Family Hustle” show on VH1.


There are no comments yet.

 
 
