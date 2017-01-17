Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: January 17, 2017

Anita Baker Signals That She’s Retiring from Music

Comments

Related

View Larger
Anita Baker Signals That She’s Retiring from Music
View Larger
Anita Baker Signals That She’s Retiring from Music
View Larger
Anita Baker Signals That She’s Retiring from Music
View Larger
Anita Baker Signals That She’s Retiring from Music

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

 

Here’s the deal. Legendary Detroit bred songstress Anita Baker is saying it’s time to close the curtain on her singing career. Yes, she’s retiring. Say it isn’t so!

Baker started giving notice that something was up on January 12 via a tweet that said “Lotta rumors out there. No Tour. No CD. #Retired #BeachBum #ThankYouJesus.”

A follow up tweet said: “January 26th will celebrate my 59th BDay (Lord willing) retirement was 1 of many goals/dreams #SuchaBlessing

Then came this: “I still love 2 write and record music…its part of my DNA. But I’m on a different road. #BeachBum

The latest Tweet from Ms. Baker said: “Oh no regrets…Music has been/is very good 2 us. God Gifted in every possible way. We just stay ‘humble’ about #2GBTG”

Dang, all we can say is we hope she’s not through. If so, she and her talent will be sorely missed.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation