Posted: May 02, 2017

La La Anthony stuns at Met Gala weeks after split from Carmelo

La La Anthony stuns at Met Gala weeks after split from Carmelo
La La Anthony stuns at Met Gala weeks after split from Carmelo
La La Anthony stuns at Met Gala weeks after split from Carmelo

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

La La Anthony’s Met Gala dress was a slam dunk.

The former MTV personality stunned on the red carpet Monday night in a gorgeous sheer long-sleeved black dress with webbed designs.

Anthony’s big look comes just weeks after her shocking split from Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony after their seven-year marriage. Carmelo allegedly got another woman pregnant while still married.

They have one son together, 10-year-old Kiyan, and are reportedly working on a custody agreement.


