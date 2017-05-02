La La Anthony stuns at Met Gala weeks after split from Carmelo

La La Anthony’s Met Gala dress was a slam dunk.

The former MTV personality stunned on the red carpet Monday night in a gorgeous sheer long-sleeved black dress with webbed designs.

Anthony’s big look comes just weeks after her shocking split from Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony after their seven-year marriage. Carmelo allegedly got another woman pregnant while still married.

They have one son together, 10-year-old Kiyan, and are reportedly working on a custody agreement.