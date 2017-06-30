Balding man accused of stealing 7 boxes of Rogaine, police say

Police are looking for a man in Michigan accused of committing a “hair raising” crime.

Employees at a Dearborn pharmacy told police that the man entered the store on June 22, placed seven boxes of Rogaine in a shopping bag, and walked out of the store without paying for the items. Employees described the suspect as a balding black male, approximately 30-40 years old, wearing a shirt that said, “Air Force Dad,” the police news release said.

Press Release and photos of a larceny suspect. We asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect: https://t.co/GY7gnBHDDT pic.twitter.com/y3Bu8v6bg1 — Dearborn Police (@DearbornPolice) June 29, 2017

Police say it’s likely the suspect will strike again, as 12-14 months of consistent use of the product is required to see results.

While police admit the larceny is not the most serious of crimes, Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said such retail crimes drive up the costs for honest consumers.