Balding man accused of stealing 7 boxes of Rogaine, police say
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
Police are looking for a man in Michigan accused of committing a “hair raising” crime.
Employees at a Dearborn pharmacy told police that the man entered the store on June 22, placed seven boxes of Rogaine in a shopping bag, and walked out of the store without paying for the items. Employees described the suspect as a balding black male, approximately 30-40 years old, wearing a shirt that said, “Air Force Dad,” the police news release said.
Police say it’s likely the suspect will strike again, as 12-14 months of consistent use of the product is required to see results.
While police admit the larceny is not the most serious of crimes, Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said such retail crimes drive up the costs for honest consumers.
