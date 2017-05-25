Ben Carson Calls Poverty a ‘State of Mind,’ Igniting a Backlash

Ben Carson, the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, faced an intense backlash on Wednesday for calling poverty “a state of mind.”

Mr. Carson, who oversees a department that handles housing for millions of low-income Americans, made the comments during a radio interview on Tuesday with Armstrong Williams, a friend and conservative media personality. During the talk, Mr. Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, said he thought some people were poor because of their outlook on life.

“I think poverty to a large extent is also a state of mind,” he said, according to a transcript of the interview that was released on Wednesday. “You take somebody that has the right mind-set, you can take everything from them and put them on the street, and I guarantee in a little while they’ll be right back up there.”

He added that helping people may not better their lives.

“You take somebody with the wrong mind-set, you can give them everything in the world — they’ll work their way right back down to the bottom,” Mr. Carson said.

The remarks caused an immediate uproar on Twitter, with the former top Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett and the actor and rights activist George Takei, among others, taking sharp aim at him.

Ben Carson says that poverty is a "state of mind." You know what else is a state of mind? Always being a blithering idiot. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 24, 2017

Ben Carson said poverty is a state of mind. Next month, I'm going to tell my landlord that I paid my rent with positive thinking! — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) May 24, 2017

Poverty is a state of mind Ben Carson? Tell that to a kid who can't afford lunch for school or won't have anything to eat for dinner. — still kimberly (@bkimberlyb) May 24, 2017

Is this guy really that out of touch??