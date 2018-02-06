Best Buy Removing CDs From All Stores

By jojooneal95

I’m trying not to get all misty-eyed over this news. I’ve lived through reel-to-reel tape recorders, vinyl records, 8-tracks, Cassettes, DATs (Digital Audio Tapes), Mini Discs, and CDs. And now the new technology has taken over.

We’re living in a digital age and a lot of people are using digital downloads and streaming services for their music.

Time marches on. Some stores are now removing CDs from their shelves.

Best Buy is the latest. The stores will stop selling CDs in all their stores.

When was last time you bought a CD from a store shelf?

