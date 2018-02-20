Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: February 20, 2018

Best Star Spangled Banner: Whitney or Marvin?

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

I’m not exactly sure what that was Fergie tried to pull off at the NBA All Star game, but it got me to thinking. I was thinking back to two of the greatest renditions of our National Anthem (in my opinion).

So here’s an informal poll:

The Star Spangled Banner:  Whitney Houston or Marvin Gaye?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation