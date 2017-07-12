Now Playing
Posted: July 12, 2017

Bethune Cookman University President Resigns

Bethune Cookman University President Resigns

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

dr edison o jackson

Dr. Edison O. Jackson has resigned as President of Bethune Cookman University. The Board of Trustees accepted his resignation Tuesday afternoon.

Read more about the circumstances leading up to his resignation and the board’s search for an interim president:

http://at.wftv.com/2t4oNKH

 

 


