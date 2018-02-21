Now Playing
Posted: February 21, 2018

Bethune Statue to Replace Confederate Statue in U.S. Capitol

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Many have fought hard for this and now it looks like it’s going to happen. A statue of Dr, Mary McLeod Bethune will be replacing the confederate General’s statue in the U.S. Capitol as one of the representatives of Florida.

The bill has passed the Florida House and Senate and Governor Rick Scott’s office has announced that he plans to sign the bill into law.

Congratulations!

Read more in this Orlando Sentinel article: http://bit.ly/2sIYwSv

 

 

 

