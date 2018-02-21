Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 21, 2018
Bethune Statue to Replace Confederate Statue in U.S. Capitol
By
jojooneal95
Star 945 Blog
Many have fought hard for this and now it looks like it’s going to happen. A statue of Dr, Mary McLeod Bethune will be replacing
the confederate General’s statue in the U.S. Capitol as one of the representatives of Florida.
The bill has passed the Florida House and Senate and Governor Rick Scott’s office has announced that he plans to sign the
bill into law.
Congratulations!
Read more in this Orlando Sentinel article:
http://bit.ly/2sIYwSv
