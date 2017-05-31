Now Playing
Posted: May 31, 2017

Beyonce’ and Blue Share Memorial Day Pic

Beyonce' and Blue Share Memorial Day Pic
Beyonce’ and Blue Share Memorial Day Pic
Beyonce’ and Blue Share Memorial Day Pic
Beyonce' and Blue Share Memorial Day Pic

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Those twins should be due any day now, right?

In the meantime, what a sweet picture of big sister Blue Ivy sitting atop mommy Beyoncé’s big baby bump. It was posted on Instagram Memorial Day.

The ladies are always flawless!

Take a look at the full photo: https://yhoo.it/2roN0t5

 

 


