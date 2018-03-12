Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce “On the Run 2” Tour

By jojooneal95

Mr. and Mrs. Carter are about to hit the road for their “On the Run 2” Tour!

They’ll be in Orlando August 29th at Camping World Stadium. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 19th.

Take a peek at the rest of the tour schedule and where to buy tickets:

http://www.star945.com/entertainment/beyonce-jay-announce-the-run-tour/S7H9GjobGFGWF95zPT8WOL/