Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: March 12, 2018

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce “On the Run 2” Tour

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Mr. and Mrs. Carter are about to hit the road for their “On the Run 2” Tour!

They’ll be in Orlando August 29th at Camping World Stadium. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 19th.

Take a peek at the rest of the tour schedule and where to buy tickets:

http://www.star945.com/entertainment/beyonce-jay-announce-the-run-tour/S7H9GjobGFGWF95zPT8WOL/

 

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation