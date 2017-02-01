Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: February 01, 2017

Beyonce’ Announces Pregnancy….Expecting Twins!

Comments

Related

View Larger
Beyonce’ Announces Pregnancy….Expecting Twins!
View Larger
Beyonce’ Announces Pregnancy….Expecting Twins!

Beyonce’ and Jay-Z are expecting twins! She shared the good news on an Instagram post along with a picture of her big baby bump…the real thing this time! LOL!

Take a look: http://bit.ly/2kSeRiU

Congratulations to the Carters!

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation