Beyonce, Jay Z worth $1 billion, according to Forbes

Beyonce and Jay Z are one of the top power couples in the world, and according to Forbes, they are among the richest.

The business magazine reported that the superstar singer and rapper have a combined net worth of $1.16 billion and counting, according to its calculations.

Forbes included Beyonce in its list of America’s Wealthiest Self-Made Women. She ranks at No. 46 with $350 million and has her Formation World Tour gross to thank for most of that. The tour, which ended in 2016, grossed $250 million.

Both Bey and Jay have a portion of ownership in streaming service Tidal, which Sprint acquired a 33 percent stake in for a reported $200 million.

Jay ranks on another Forbes list, sitting at No. 2 on The Richest in Hip Hop of 2017 with $810 million, just $10 million short of Diddy’s No. 1 spot on the list. Much of the ranking comes from a report that Sprint valued Tidal for $600 million.

With over $1 billion in reported net worth, Beyonce and Jay Z’s 5-year-old daughter — and the twins they are expecting — will be all set.