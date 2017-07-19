Beyonce’s Madam Tussauds Wax Figure Looks Nothing Like Her

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Beyoncé’s Madame Tussauds wax figure went viral this week, and the Beyhive is not okay with it.

As many have already pointed out, the figure looks nothing like Beyoncé. The abomination, which made its return to the NY museum earlier this month, has blonder hair, lighter skin and facial features that don’t actually resemble the singer at all.

After the image appeared on Twitter, the hive started swarming with savage reactions. Fans familiar with the popular tourist attraction said this is just one of the many times her likeness has been botched, while others tried to best guess who the figure truly was trying to replicate. “Britney Spears’ and Lindsey Lohan’s love child,” is one of our favorites so far.

I thought this was Lindsay Lohan at first glance. — Janan Amirah (@jananamirah) July 18, 2017

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

They really made Kylie's wax figure spot on and disrespected Beyonce like that pic.twitter.com/d4YBWWTiRK — Charmaine Riley (@charmaineriley) July 19, 2017

Damn why they make wax figure Beyoncé look like this chick pic.twitter.com/VPPzklLhmc — jiggy MAN ☻ (@40ozBREAKFAST) July 19, 2017