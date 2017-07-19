Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: July 19, 2017

Beyonce’s Madam Tussauds Wax Figure Looks Nothing Like Her

Comments

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

n-BEYONCE-628x314

Beyoncé’s Madame Tussauds wax figure went viral this week, and the Beyhive is not okay with it.

As many have already pointed out, the figure looks nothing like Beyoncé. The abomination, which made its return to the NY museum earlier this month, has blonder hair, lighter skin and facial features that don’t actually resemble the singer at all.

After the image appeared on Twitter, the hive started swarming with savage reactions. Fans familiar with the popular tourist attraction said this is just one of the many times her likeness has been botched, while others tried to best guess who the figure truly was trying to replicate. “Britney Spears’ and Lindsey Lohan’s love child,” is one of our favorites so far.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation