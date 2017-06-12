Sign in with your existing account
Bill Cosby’s future is in the hands of the jury as defense, prosecution rest their cases
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
Bill Cosby’s defense lasted about a nanosecond before his team rested and delivered a closing argument laced with cheating and betrayal.
Cosby’s team only called one witness, and then, with Camille
Camille in the gallery, Cosby’s lawyer made the case that his relationship with Andrea Constand was consensual … “When you dance outside your marriage, you got to pay the band … and he danced and she [pointing to Camille] deserved better.”
The attorney went on to note the case could have been filed years ago but wasn’t … “This is why this case went into a trashcan, because Mr. Cosby told them everything they needed to know.”
Cosby’s lawyer said there was more than enough reasonable doubt to find his client not guilty of sexual assault.
