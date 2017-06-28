Bill Cosby’s PR Team Explains The Upcoming Town Hall Meetings

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby, right, arrives for a court appearance Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was arrested and charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in January 2004. A judge will decide whether to dismiss a sexual assault case against the comedian over an unwritten promise of immunity that a former prosecutor says he gave Cosby's now-deceased lawyer. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby, right, arrives for a court appearance Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was arrested and charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in January 2004. A judge will decide whether to dismiss a sexual assault case against the comedian over an unwritten promise of immunity that a former prosecutor says he gave Cosby's now-deceased lawyer. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
By
Aaron
Star 945 Blog
This morning on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Bill Cosby’s PR team of Andrew Wyatt, and Ebonee Benson took a few minutes to answer tough questions from Roland Martin on what these Town Hall meetings will be about, and what is next for Bill Cosby moving forward.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself