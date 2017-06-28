Bill Cosby’s PR Team Explains The Upcoming Town Hall Meetings

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby, right, arrives for a court appearance Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was arrested and charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in January 2004. A judge will decide whether to dismiss a sexual assault case against the comedian over an unwritten promise of immunity that a former prosecutor says he gave Cosby's now-deceased lawyer. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)