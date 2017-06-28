Now Playing
Posted: June 28, 2017

Bill Cosby’s PR Team Explains The Upcoming Town Hall Meetings

Bill Cosby’s PR Team Explains The Upcoming Town Hall Meetings
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby, right, arrives for a court appearance Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was arrested and charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in January 2004.
Bill Cosby’s PR Team Explains The Upcoming Town Hall Meetings
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby, right, arrives for a court appearance Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was arrested and charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in January 2004.

By Aaron

Star 945 Blog

This morning on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Bill Cosby’s PR team of Andrew Wyatt, and Ebonee Benson took a few minutes to answer tough questions from Roland Martin on what these Town Hall meetings will be about, and what is next for Bill Cosby moving forward.

Listen to the interview here!


