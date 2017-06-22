Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 22, 2017

BILL COSBY TO TOUR & EDUCATE YOUNG FOLK ON HOW TO AVOID SEXUAL ASSAULT

Comments

Related

View Larger
BILL COSBY TO TOUR & EDUCATE YOUNG FOLK ON HOW TO AVOID SEXUAL ASSAULT
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby, right, arrives for a court appearance Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was arrested and charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in January 2004. A judge will decide whether to dismiss a sexual assault case against the comedian over an unwritten promise of immunity that a former prosecutor says he gave Cosby's now-deceased lawyer. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
View Larger
BILL COSBY TO TOUR & EDUCATE YOUNG FOLK ON HOW TO AVOID SEXUAL ASSAULT
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby, right, arrives for a court appearance Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was arrested and charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in January 2004. A judge will decide whether to dismiss a sexual assault case against the comedian over an unwritten promise of immunity that a former prosecutor says he gave Cosby's now-deceased lawyer. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

Bill Cosby wants to spread the word to young people about sexual assault  … how to avoid being accused of it.

Cosby’s spokespeople, Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, told “Good Day Alabama” Wednesday the comedian is planning a series of town halls this summer to educate young people about sexual assault.

More specifically, they say he’s planning on teaching ’em how to look out for warning signs from potential victims and accusations that could follow.

Wyatt says Cosby’s gonna start his new tour of sorts in July, explaining that young people — especially athletes — need to “know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things they shouldn’t be doing.”

Cosby narrowly skirted conviction in his sexual assault trial after the jury deadlocked 10 – 2.

C’mon Bill, just have a seat…..


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation