Posted: January 15, 2017

Bishop Eddie Long Passes Away at age 63

Bishop Eddie Long Passes Away at age 63
Bishop Eddie Long Passes Away at age 63

Bishop Eddie Long,  longtime senior pastor at Georgia’s megachurch, New Birth Missionary Baptist, has passed away at the age of 63.

The church issued a statement on his passing, stating Long had been battling an “aggressive form of cancer”.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and families of Bishop Long.


