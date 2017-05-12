Blind boy gets gift of sight on 10th birthday

Andrew Borden was born with ocular albinism and is legally blind.

A special electronic eyewear could help the 10-year-old see with 20/20 vision, but it came with a $10,000 price tag.

During a recent school assembly, Andrew was asked to come to the stage to give what he thought was a present to the fifth grade class.

However, the box was for him. It was the gift of sight after members of the school system and the community raised the money for a pair of eSight glasses, which allow Andew to see through its two cameras.

“I’ve just been waiting and waiting, and now they’re here,” Andrew told WATE.

“It was people you don’t even know, and there were a lot of anonymous donations on there,” Andrew’s mother Jennifer Borden told WATE. “People that didn’t even want you to know they gave money.”