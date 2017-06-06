Now Playing
Posted: June 06, 2017

Blue Ivy Rocks it On the Stage During Dance Recital

Blue Ivy Rocks it On the Stage During Dance Recital
Blue Ivy Rocks it On the Stage During Dance Recital
Blue Ivy Rocks it On the Stage During Dance Recital
Blue Ivy Rocks it On the Stage During Dance Recital

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

There’s nothing more adorable than watching little ones perform onstage during their dance recitals.

Take a look at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy rocking it on the stage. Do you think she’ll follow in mommy’s footsteps? LOL!

http://bit.ly/2r1DWXd

 

 


