Posted: June 10, 2017

Bobbi Kristina’s Ex-Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Abuse in Sanford, FL

Bobbi Kristina’s Ex-Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Abuse in Sanford, FL
Bobbi Kristina’s Ex-Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Abuse in Sanford, FL
Bobbi Kristina’s Ex-Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Abuse in Sanford, FL

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

 

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-boyfriend was arrested for domestic violence and kidnapping his current girlfriend TMZ sources confirms.

26 year old Nick Gordon was taken into custody on Saturday in Sanford, Florida, and is now facing two charges consisting of domestic violence and kidnapping/false imprisonment of an adult. Gordon is now being held without bail.

Just last year Gordon was found liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death in September 2016, and didn’t show to the  hearing on the civil lawsuit filed against him by the state. Which lead him to him being ordered to pay over $36 million in the wrongful death suit.

 


