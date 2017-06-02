Now Playing
Posted: June 02, 2017

BRANDY HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOSING CONSCIOUSNESS ON DELTA FLIGHT

BRANDY HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOSING CONSCIOUSNESS ON DELTA FLIGHT
BRANDY HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOSING CONSCIOUSNESS ON DELTA FLIGHT
BRANDY HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOSING CONSCIOUSNESS ON DELTA FLIGHT
BRANDY HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOSING CONSCIOUSNESS ON DELTA FLIGHT

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

 Brandy Norwood was reportedly rushed off of a Delta Airlines flight and to the hospital this morning (June 2) after suddenly falling unconscious.

According to TMZ, the singer/actress had apparently just boarded a flight from LAX to JFK when she lost consciousness, prompting passengers and flight attendants to rush to her aid.

L.A. City Fire Dept. and paramedics arrived on scene and removed her from the plane. She reportedly regained full consciousness while being treated in the jetway.

Once Brandy was stable, she was taken to the hospital, reports TMZ.

The cause of her medical emergency remains unclear.

Hours before, on Thursday, the artist shared a pic of herself on the tennis court via Instagram, with the hashtag #EarlierToday.


