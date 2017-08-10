Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: August 10, 2017

BRANDY TO MONICA: ‘SIT DOWN, WHITNEY PASSED THE TORCH TO ME’

Comments

Related

View Larger
BRANDY TO MONICA: ‘SIT DOWN, WHITNEY PASSED THE TORCH TO ME’

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

image0093-e1502374741276

Brandy and her former duet partner Monica were the center of an Internet firestorm Wednesday on what would have been Whitney Houston’s 54th birthday.

Houston died in February 2012 of an accidental drowning and the effects of heart disease and cocaine use. Brandy was especially devastated as the two shared a close bond and Houston passed on Brandy’s 33rd birthday. The two also co-starred in a 1997 remake of “Cinderella.”

So yesterday (Aug. 9) both Brandy and Monica took to social media to post tributes to Houston. On Instagram, Monica shared a photo and wrote: “Happy Heavenly Birthday Nippy … You still inspire many & touch hearts daily… You will forever be the greatest …. You will forever be missed.”

Instagram Photo

The last few months has seen the previously buried feud between Brandy and Monica reborn via perceived pettiness on social media. So when  fans spread word that Monica also showed loved to Houston, Brandy wanted to make sure folks knew that she’s not concerned with Monica or her tribute because, as Brandy pointed out, she was closer to Whitney than “Oh girl” ever was.

image008

Meanwhile, fans weighed in on the pettiness. Peep some of their responses below:


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation