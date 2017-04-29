Now Playing
Posted: April 29, 2017

Da Brat Performs at Orlando Funk Fest 2017

By cmgorlando

Star 945 Blog

That what we’re looking for!

Da Brat kicked off things at the  Orlando Funk Fest perfroming many of her hits including “Thats What Im Looking For”, “What Chu Like” and many more

Check out some of her performance below:

 


