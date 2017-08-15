Brothers pray before first day of school

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

A Jacksonville mom shared video of her sons praying before the first day of school in Duval County on Monday.

The boys’ mom says the moment of prayer before the start of the school year is now a family tradition.

It started in 2016 when video of the boys’ prayer circle went viral.

This year, seventh-grader Ka’Derian led the prayer for his little brothers, who are elementary school students.

“Since they took prayer out of the schools, they pray before going to school,” their mom told Action News Jax at the start of the 2016 school year.

Remember the Jacksonville boys who got national attention for praying before the first day of school last year? It's now a family tradition! pic.twitter.com/tmNbYVPt4S — Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) August 14, 2017