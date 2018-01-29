Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: January 29, 2018

Bruno Mars Wins Big At The Grammys!

Comments

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

Last night at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, Bruno Mars swept the top categories winning a total of 6 awards including Album of The Year!

Instagram Photo

 

Other winners from last night’s awards show include Cece Winnans, Childish Gambino, The Weekend, Dave Chappelle, and Rihanna.

 

What did you think of Bruno Mars’ Performance at the Grammys?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation