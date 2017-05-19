CDC says parasite could be lurking in swimming pools

As children start heading to pools this summer, there is a warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about a dangerous parasite.

Cryptosporidium, or crypto, is a parasite that has been linked to pools and water parks.

Here’s how the crypto parasite spreads: “If someone has a diarrhea incident in the water, and someone else comes around and swallows that contaminated water, it spreads,” said Michele Hlavsa, chief of the CDC’s Healthy Swimming Program.

She said when a person swallows contaminated water, they could have diarrhea that lasts up to three weeks, and since it’s mostly young people who swallow pool water, parents need to teach their children about water safety.

“As the parent of a 2-year-old, I know exactly how hard that is (to keep kids from drinking swim water), so it’s really important. If we’re good about doing it at the lake where there is no chlorine in the water, we need to be just as good about reminding our little ones not to swallow the water in the pool,” Hlavsa said.

The CDC hopes parents will take heed before there are any problems in the water.

“So, really, this is just a reminder to everyone (that) we have to be smarter about how we swim, and swim healthy, not swim with diarrhea and not swallow the water we swim in,” Hlavsa said.

The CDC also recommends that parents make sure young people shower before they get into the water. It also said if you take young children to the pool, make sure you take them to the bathroom frequently as a precaution.