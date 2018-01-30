Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: January 30, 2018

Central Florida Mourning the Death of Former Eatonville Mayor

Comments

Related

View Larger
Central Florida Mourning the Death of Former Eatonville Mayor

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Not only was the Honorable Bruce Mount, Sr. the former Mayor of Eatonville, he was also one of our colleagues at Cox Media Group. Bruce was a long time Sound Engineer at WFTV Channel 9.

He was also a proud graduate of Bethune Cookman University and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Bruce passed away Monday morning and many of us are still in shock!

We’re keeping his family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers at Star 94.5.

bruce mount

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation