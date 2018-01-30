Central Florida Mourning the Death of Former Eatonville Mayor

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Not only was the Honorable Bruce Mount, Sr. the former Mayor of Eatonville, he was also one of our colleagues at Cox Media Group. Bruce was a long time Sound Engineer at WFTV Channel 9.

He was also a proud graduate of Bethune Cookman University and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Bruce passed away Monday morning and many of us are still in shock!

We’re keeping his family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers at Star 94.5.