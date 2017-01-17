Now Playing
Posted: January 17, 2017

Charlie Wilson, Fantasia and more to perform at 2017 Funk Fest

Charlie Wilson, Fantasia and more to perform at 2017 Funk Fest
Charlie Wilson, Fantasia and more to perform at 2017 Funk Fest
Charlie Wilson, Fantasia and more to perform at 2017 Funk Fest

Charlie Wilson, Fantasia, Joe, Mystikal and more will take the Funk Fest Stage, April 29th at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Tickets are on sale now. For ticket options and full Funk Fest details, click here.

You can get your tickets for only $3o!by joining the STAR 94.5 family Saturday (1/21) from 12p – 2p.


