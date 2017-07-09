Sign in with your existing account
CHECK OUT GOSPEL STAR, JERMAINE DOLLY’S THOUGHTS ON MUSIC, CHURCH&JESUS, AND MINISTRY
By
mnels51
Star 945 Blog
See what New Gospel Star, Jermaine Dolly had to say about Music, Church & Jesus, and Ministries. Speaking on his new
album, The Dolly Express, Dolly says
“You can have Jesus Christ and be successful. You can scream Jesus Christ’s name and still be popular in pop culture without
compromise. You can still be an independent Gospel artist, with no major label, have
Walmart and Target supporting you all over the world all because you thought to put Jesus Christ first.’ That’s what’s
The Dolly Express
is about. It’s good music on top of everything else, so you can’t go wrong.”
Click Here to see the full interview.
