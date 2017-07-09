Now Playing
Posted: July 09, 2017

CHECK OUT GOSPEL STAR, JERMAINE DOLLY’S THOUGHTS ON MUSIC, CHURCH&JESUS, AND MINISTRY

By mnels51

Star 945 Blog

See what New Gospel Star, Jermaine Dolly had to say about  Music, Church &amp; Jesus, and Ministries.  Speaking on his new album, The Dolly Express, Dolly says   “You can have Jesus Christ and be successful. You can scream Jesus Christ’s name and still be popular in pop culture without compromise. You can still be an independent Gospel artist, with no major label, have  Walmart and Target supporting you all over the world all because you thought to put Jesus Christ first.’  That’s what’s  The Dolly Express  is about. It’s good music on top of everything else, so you can’t go wrong.”

Click Here to see the full interview.


