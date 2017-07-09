By mnels51

Star 945 Blog

See what New Gospel Star, Jermaine Dolly had to say about Music, Church & Jesus, and Ministries. Speaking on his new album, The Dolly Express, Dolly says “You can have Jesus Christ and be successful. You can scream Jesus Christ’s name and still be popular in pop culture without compromise. You can still be an independent Gospel artist, with no major label, have Walmart and Target supporting you all over the world all because you thought to put Jesus Christ first.’ That’s what’s The Dolly Express is about. It’s good music on top of everything else, so you can’t go wrong.”

Click Here to see the full interview.