Posted: July 02, 2017

Check out the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards Top Gospel Songs

Check out the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards Top Gospel Songs
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 22: Jeremih performs onstage at the ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 22, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for ASCAP)
Check out the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards Top Gospel Songs
Check out the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards Top Gospel Songs
Check out the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards Top Gospel Songs

By mnels51

Star 945 Blog

The 29th Annual ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards were held on June 23rd in Los Angeles, California.  Some noteable gospel songs that were given awards were: Bryan Courtney Wilson “Worth Fighting For”, Alexis Spight “All the Glory”, JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise ft. Donnie McClurkin “Bless Me”, Dorinda Clark-Cole “Bless This House”, and Casey J “Fill Me Up”.

 

To see the entire list of award winning Gospel songs , Click Here

 

 


