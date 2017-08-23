Chrissy Teigen says ‘I have to fix myself’ when it comes to alcohol

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen revealed Wednesday in an interview with Cosmopolitan that she struggles with alcohol abuse.

“I was, point blank, just drinking too much. I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine,” the “Lip Sync Battle” host said. “Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John (Legend, my husband), for anybody.”

USA Today reported that Tiegen has posted videos of herself while she was drunk before. One video posted in February showed Legend helping her take off her jewelry after the Grammy Awards show.

Tiegen told Cosmo that her family has a history of alcohol abuse and that she “can’t just have one drink.”

She and her husband, who are parents to daughter Luna, 16 months, have gone on a series of vacations before they begin in vitro fertilization treatments as they try to have another child. Luna was conceived via IVF in 2015.

“We’re going to try to have a child. This is for us to try to get in the zone of ‘Let’s travel. Let’s be away together. Let’s see our closest friends,’ and then we’re going to have to do something super hard, which is the IVF process, all over again.”

Tiegen, who revealed her struggle with postpartum depression and anxiety in March, said that “alcohol is like the least thing that helps.” She takes “a number of medications” for depression and anxiety, according to Cosmo.

During a recent trip to Bali, she abstained from alcohol completely and didn’t miss it.

“I would wake up feeling amazing, she said. “My skin felt amazing. I was just so happy.”

Now that she is back home in Los Angeles preparing for another vacation. Teigen may not drink at all, but it will be a challenge: as a sposkesperson for Captain Morgan and Smirnoff, drinks are often free and plenty at events.

“I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober, but now I get it,” she said. “I don’t want to be that person. … I have to fix myself.”