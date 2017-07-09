Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: July 09, 2017

Cicely Tyson honored at Bishop T.D. Jakes’s MegaFest Inaugural International and Family Film Festival “Legends Awards”

Comments

Related

View Larger
Cicely Tyson honored at Bishop T.D. Jakes’s MegaFest Inaugural International and Family Film Festival “Legends Awards”

By mnels51

Star 945 Blog

Last weekend in Dallas, Tx, Bishop T.D. Jakes hosted his annual conference, Megafest.  This year’s conference featured the Inaugural International and Family Film Festival “Legends Awards”.  The Legends Award recognizes a Hollywood luminary who has been victorious, purposeful and incredibly impactful in the entertainment industry. The honoree this year was actress, Cicely Tyson. In attendance were actor, Blair Underwood, Hall of Fame NFL Player, Emmitt Smith and other celebrities.  Musical Artists, La’Porsha Renae and MAJOR performed.  When Bishop Jakes presented Cicely Tyson her award, she opened up her acceptance speech by saying “I am absolutely speechless, breathless. My cup runneth over,”.

 

Cicely-Tyson

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation