By mnels51

Star 945 Blog

Last weekend in Dallas, Tx, Bishop T.D. Jakes hosted his annual conference, Megafest. This year’s conference featured the Inaugural International and Family Film Festival “Legends Awards”. The Legends Award recognizes a Hollywood luminary who has been victorious, purposeful and incredibly impactful in the entertainment industry. The honoree this year was actress, Cicely Tyson. In attendance were actor, Blair Underwood, Hall of Fame NFL Player, Emmitt Smith and other celebrities. Musical Artists, La’Porsha Renae and MAJOR performed. When Bishop Jakes presented Cicely Tyson her award, she opened up her acceptance speech by saying “I am absolutely speechless, breathless. My cup runneth over,”.