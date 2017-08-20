Now Playing
Posted: August 20, 2017

Civil rights activist, comedian Dick Gregory dead at 84

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Noted comedian, actor and civil rights activist Dick Gregory has died at 84.

His family confirmed the death Saturday through social media.

Gregory was hospitalized with a serious but stable condition, his son Christian said Thursday.

Mr. Gregory is survived by his wife Lillian and their 10 children.


