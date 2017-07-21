By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

The teenagers who police said did nothing to help a drowning man and instead recorded the incident and mocked him may now face charges, Cocoa police said.

At first, the suspects were not going to be charged in connection with 31-year-old Jamel Dunn’s death.

Investigators were told by the State Attorney’s Office that while there was no moral justification for the July 12 incident at Bracco Pond Park, there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution under Florida statutes.

Police announced Friday that they would be able to recommend charges against the teens under a Florida statute saying that a person who witnesses a death must report it to a medical examiner.

Police said it’s a misdemeanor charge that hasn’t been applied in a case like this.

The State Attorney’s Office will decide if a case is filed.

In the video, police said a group of teenage boys can be heard yelling things like, “We’re not going to help you and you never should have gotten in there,” as Dunn screamed for help and struggled in the water.

One of the teenagers mentioned marijuana in the nearly three-minute video.

Their identities have not been released.